Police searching for man wanted for murder of pregnant teen in Estill

The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect is on the loose after killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl.

Authorities are actively searching for Johnnie McKnight, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The murder happened at a home in the 800 block of 5th Street. Police say McKnight also tried to kill several other people inside the home.

McKnight is 5'9" and weighs about 145 lbs. Police say he could possibly be traveling in a dark colored 1998 Honda Accord coupe bearing SC tag (JJT 709), a dark colored 1995 Honda Accord bearing SC tag (LFN 488), or a newer model dark grey Honda Accord sedan.

If you see McKnight, he should not be approached and law enforcement should be contacted immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton County Dispatch at 803.943.9261 or the Estill Police Department at 803.625.3699.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.