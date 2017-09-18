Memorial Health evacuated over 50 babies ahead of Irma

Thousands of people evacuated Chatham County ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival, including the more than 50 babies in the NICU at Memorial.

They are all back in Savannah now. The hospital split up 55 babies at hospitals in Columbus, Macon, Augusta, and Atlanta. They started evacuating last Thursday. Doctors say the main issue they faced was traffic as more people hit the roads.

That forced them to send some of the little patients on helicopters.

"To move 55 babies in 28 hours is really unprecedented. The only other time we transported out of this institution was back in 1998. At that point in time, we only had to transport about 20 babies," said Dr. Brad Buckler, Pediatrix Medical Group of Georgia.

Hospital leaders made the decision to evacuate when a Category 3 hurricane was possible in the area. Dr. Buckler says he would do it again in the same situation.

