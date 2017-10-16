New name, look coming to Southside Fire Department

Southside Fire and EMS in Savannah is becoming Chatham Emergency Services.

The roll-out of the new look won't be happening all at once, as both departments attempt to save some money. But the logos will gradually replace the SSFD on anything from vehicles to uniforms in the coming months.

In addition to the new look, Chatham Emergency Services (formerly Southside Fire and EMS) is bolstering their fleet with a new 3,000-gallon water tanker to help crews battle fires in non-hydrant areas.

"We're going to be adding five rescue pumpers, the water truck, an air truck and a couple of 95-foot platform trucks," said Chuck Kearns, CEO of Chatham Emergency Services. "So those vehicles are under construction right now for us."

The company's website is also under construction, which is part of the re-branding process as well. Below are some facts about the department:

Services include Fire, EMS, Ship Watch/Fire Watch Security

Total Number of Employees: 310

Total Number of Volunteers: 140

Fleet of 100 Fire, EMS, and Support Vehicles

Our coverage area includes unincorporated Chatham County (excluding Isle of Hope) for Fire Service

Our coverage area for EMS includes all of Chatham County

We are a local community-owned, 501c-4, not for profit corporation. Unincorporated residents who subscribe for fire protection services are our owners. 98% of our paid and volunteer staff reside in Chatham County. We truly are neighbors serving neighbors.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.