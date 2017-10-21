Mothers Against Drunk Driving hold vigil at Tatemville Community Center

Mothers against drunk driving gathered at the Tatemville Community Center on Saturday to support all people personally impacted by drunk driving and underage drinking.

This vigil is all about the victims, survivors, and their families, along with law enforcement and anyone emotionally impacted by the crime of drunk or drugged driving. People with similar experiences all gathered to support one another. M.A.D.D. has been around for 36 years and continues to teach the dangers of drinking and driving. There are approximately 300,000 incidents a day and about 10,265 deaths a year from drunk driving. Shermaine Johnson says that gatherings like this are for victims to know they have full support.

"They have [a] family," said Johnson, a Victims Service Specialist. "One of the things that we say here at M.A.D.D. is the family that you never want, but it's the family you can always have. So we are here to let them know that we support them by any means necessary."

M.A.D.D. is available to help at no charge and they serve one person every 15 minutes.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.