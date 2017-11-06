Firefighters respond to massive house fire on Lee Hall Drive in Savannah

Firefighters responded to the scene of a massive house fire on Lee Hall Drive in the Georgetown area.
No people were inside the home when the fire started. But reportedly the family pet might not have made it out.
Flames were shooting out of the roof, and it looks like the fire was most intense along the back of the house. That’s where portions of the roof and some walls are completely gone.
BREAKING: Chatham Fire/EMS working massive house fire.@WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/UvwYKbgKdd— Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) November 6, 2017
Neighbors say they heard what they thought was an explosion, and that’s what drew a lot of people out to see what was going on.
One man described the moments before firefighters got here when it was still not clear if anyone was home.
“From all the different jobs I’ve [held] I knew it was a structure fire. So, I jumped in my truck and drove over here to see what was going on. When I came up, one gentleman had already kicked the front door in to see if anybody was in there, and another guy was going around back,” said Steve Latta, who lives nearby.
In most cases, the exact cause isn’t determined for days. But what does come quickly is help from the American Red Cross if needed.
