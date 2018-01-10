Hometown Heroes: Rotary members leave for India

Six community rotary leaders have left Savannah for a month-long 'friendship exchange' in India - making them this week's Hometown Heroes.

During the trip, team members will stay in Rotarians' homes, attend Rotary Club meetings, and have vocational days. They'll visit humanitarian projects and tour cultural sites.

Members will also participate in Police National Immunization Day.

"We're terrifically excited. It's going to be a long trip. We're going to New York, Dubai, and India, but we're particularly looking forward to meeting Rotarians that we'll be living with, staying with, in India, because we know when we come back, we'll have a slew of new friends that we'll correspond with over the internet and talk with occasionally, and work with on projects in the future," said John Neely, Team Leader, Rotary International District.

A team from India will travel through the Coastal Georgia area in April and attend the District Conference on Jekyll Island.

