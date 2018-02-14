10-minute weddings held at Davenport House in Savannah

People around the world are celebrating Valentine's Day Wednesday, and here in Savannah, we even had some couples making it official.

We witnessed a few couples tying the knot at the Davenport House, where you can be married in 10 minutes.

"It's an economical way for couples to get married, but also to benefit the museum, and so what happens is people schedule a 10-minute increment to get married," said Jamie Credle, Davenport House.

This happens every year on Valentine's Day where couples get to either marry their significant other, or couples who are already married can renew their vows. A judge even volunteers his time to marry them.

"A garden wedding in the Landmark Historic District is pretty significant if you wanted to get the whole nine yards, but for 10 minutes, you can get-er-done on Valentine's Day," Credle said.

Flower shops in the Hostess City were also expectably busy on the lover's holiday. Lester's Florist has been in the business for 43 years, so they have perfected flower arrangement delivers on the day of. While they and other florists may have gotten a good head start on deliveries and arrangements, Valentine's Day is still known to be their busiest day of the year.

Lester's says they won't be done until every arrangement has been delivered and every order has been filled, which won't be until around 8 p.m.

"We started preparing for Valentine's three weeks ago, and in order to get ready for it, you have to get your bows ready, you have to get your help ready, and you have to get your flowers ordered early to get them back in time," said owner, Lester Anthony.

It's too late now to place an order, but some flower shops will still take walk-ins.

