1 teen dead after shooting in Glynn Co. apartment complex

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after officers with the Glynn County Police Department found the young man with gunshot wounds inside of an Eagles Point Apartment unit, located near Crispin Boulevard. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators are currently on scene. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.More >>
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after officers with the Glynn County Police Department found the young man with gunshot wounds inside of an Eagles Point Apartment unit, located near Crispin Boulevard. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators are currently on scene. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.More >>
Hinesville Police are looking for 3-year-old Ayiden James Quilter after he was reported missing from the Governor's Quarters neighborhood. Quilter is about 3 ft tall and does respond to his name if called.More >>
Hinesville Police are looking for 3-year-old Ayiden James Quilter after he was reported missing from the Governor's Quarters neighborhood. Quilter is about 3 ft tall and does respond to his name if called.More >>
Deputies with the Hampton County Sheriff's Office, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, are investigating a triple homicide that happened early on Sunday morning.More >>
Deputies with the Hampton County Sheriff's Office, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, are investigating a triple homicide that happened early on Sunday morning.More >>
Officers were quick to determine that there was no active shooter on scene at the time of their arrival, but did find a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot injuries.More >>
Officers were quick to determine that there was no active shooter on scene at the time of their arrival, but did find a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot injuries.More >>
The 15th annual Southern Women's Show will be going on all weekend long.More >>
The 15th annual Southern Women's Show will be going on all weekend long.More >>