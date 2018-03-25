1 teen dead after shooting in Glynn Co. apartment complex

A 17-year-old boy is dead after officers with the Glynn County Police Department found the young man with gunshot wounds inside of an Eagles Point Apartment unit, located near Crispin Boulevard.

Xantavian Pierce was shot in his abdomen. He later died as a result of his injuries after he was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab will perform the autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say that the circumstances surrounding Mr. Pierce's death are being investigated.

Investigators are urging anyone having information on this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

