Suspect arrested in connection with car fire that injured woman in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect in the case of a car fire that injured a woman last week in Savannah.
Savannah PD officials say police arrested Barry Wright in the 100 block of East 63rd Street just after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say Wright is an ex of the victim and is the owner of the vehicle that burst into flames. He also has the listed address that police were investigating last week.
Right now, East 63rd Street is closed between Abercorn and Habersham streets.
BACK STORY: Last Tuesday, July 2, a car fire started at the intersection of Reynolds Street and Columbus Drive. Witnesses say a driver stopped at a red light, then the car burst into flames. The driver was able to get out despite her injuries.
Savannah Fire says the victim is suffering burns on over 50-percent of her body. She was transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
