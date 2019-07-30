Port of Savannah sees record growth in fiscal 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port of Savannah is reporting a record 4.5 million, 20-foot equivalent container units were moved in the fiscal year that ended June 30, which is an increase of 7.3 percent.
For the first time ever, the Georgia Ports Authority says it handled more than half a million container lifts to rail, growing that number by more than 16.6 percent. Additionally, GPA says Ocean Terminal in Savannah added another 35,884 vehicles for a total of nearly 650,000 units moved through Georgia’s ports.
During its July 29 meeting, the GPA board approved increases to accommodate record growth. At GPA’s Garden City Terminal, a $12.4 million project to construct four new container rows will increase annual capacity by approximately 400,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units.
