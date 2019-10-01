SC Department of Education releases report cards on schools, districts

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCSC/WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Education released school, district and state report cards Tuesday morning.
Overall, 77 percent of school ratings either remained the same or improved, according to a release from the department. Compared to ratings received in 2018, 37 percent of schools rose by at least one overall rating, 40 percent of schools maintained the same rating, and 17 percent of schools dropped by at least one overall rating.
Schools receive descriptive overall ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, and Unsatisfactory, based on a 100-point scale.
Schools also receive ratings on seven out of the ten key report card indicators, which contain information about schools and districts on how well students performed on state and national assessments, student growth, graduation rates, English language proficiency, student engagement, safety, classroom learning environments and more.
Although school districts and primary schools receive report cards, they are not rated.
The 2018-2019 report cards also contain school level local, state, and federal per pupil expenditure data, the first report cards to contain this information as part of a new federal requirement.
Beaufort County School District:
- Bluffton High School
- May River High School
- Pritchardville Elementary School
- Riverview Charter School
Hampton County School District 1:
- North District Middle
Beaufort County School District:
- Beaufort Elementary School
- Beaufort High School
- Beaufort Middle School
- Bluffton Elementary And Early Childhood Center (Elementary)
- Bluffton Middle School
- Hilton Head Island High School
- Lady’s Island Elementary
- Lady’s Island Middle School
- Michael C. Riley Early Childhood Center And Elementary School
- Okatie Elementary School
- Red Cedar Elementary School
- River Ridge Academy (Elementary/Middle)
- Robert Smalls International Academy (Middle)
- Whale Branch Early College High School
Hampton County School District 1:
- Brunson Elementary School
- Fennell Elementary School
- Wade Hampton High School
Jasper County School District:
- Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School
Beaufort County School District:
- Battery Creek High School
- Coosa Elementary School
- H.E. Mccracken Middle School
- Hilton Head Island Elementary School
- Hilton Head Island Middle School
- Hilton Head Island School For The Creative Arts (Elementary)
- Mossy Oaks Elementary School
- Port Royal Elementary School
- St. Helena Elementary School
- Whale Branch Middle School
Hampton County School District 1:
- Hampton Elementary School
Hampton County School District 2:
- Estill Middle School
Jasper County School District:
- Hardeeville Elementary School
- Ridgeland Elementary School
Beaufort County High School:
- Broad River Elementary School
- Joseph Shanklin Elementary School
- Robert Smalls International Academy (Elementary)
- Whale Branch Elementary
Hampton County School District 2:
- Estill Elementary
- Estill High School
Jasper County School District:
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School
No schools in Beaufort, Hampton, and Jasper counties received this rating.
State law was recently amended to require that report cards be distributed by Oct. 1, 2019, for the 2018-2019 school year rather than Nov. 15 as was previously required. For the 2019-2020 school year, and every subsequent year, report cards will be issued by September 1.
Click here to see the complete report for all districts and schools across the state.
