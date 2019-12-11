Top Teacher: David Redwine

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Teaching is all about service and duty to help create better citizens and help students be all that they can be.
David Redwine is teaching the students at Statesboro High School about first aid. The retired first sergeant stepped into the classroom after serving 20 years in the U.S. Army.
“The military kind of set me up for this. Because I was a drill sergeant and Army instructor. So, it was a good transition to prepare me for this,” Redwine said. “I teach JROTC at Statesboro High School for the last 13 years, right after I retired from the military. I was fortunate enough to walk into Statesboro High and start the next day really. Been here ever since. Kind of like a Blue Devil for life.”
Redwine said he tries to teach his students to have the strength of character to do the right thing even when no one is looking.
“I try to teach them to leave people, places and things a little bit better than they found them,” Redwine said.
Redwine said he knows many of his students will not go into the military but what he is teaching them can help benefit them on whatever path they choose.
“The Army values that we try and teach loyalty, duty, respect, service, honor, integrity, and person of courage. I think all those fit into whatever you are doing in life, that’s military or civilian world,” he said.
