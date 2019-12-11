Top Teacher: David Redwine

“The military kind of set me up for this. Because I was a drill sergeant and Army instructor. So, it was a good transition to prepare me for this,” Redwine said. “I teach JROTC at Statesboro High School for the last 13 years, right after I retired from the military. I was fortunate enough to walk into Statesboro High and start the next day really. Been here ever since. Kind of like a Blue Devil for life.”