Northbound Ogeechee Rd. at Elk Rd. closed due to heavy police presence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Northbound Ogeechee Road is closed at Elk Road while law enforcement investigate an incident.
Chatham County Police Department confirms the road closure and say Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation into the incident. Georgia State Patrol could not give us further information at this time.
Drivers should avoid the area. Police on scene told WTOC the closure could last for a couple of hours.
