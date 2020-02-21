Alamo Plaza shooting suspect arrested thanks to collaborative effort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives and multiple agencies worked together to arrest a man wanted in reference to a shooting at the Alamo Plaza that injured a woman.
Around 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 police were called to the Alamo Plaza for the shooting. An injured woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
Police identified 36-year-old Charles Henderson as a suspect after an investigation and a CrimeStoppers tip. Henderson was located and arrested at a home in Millen, Georgia on Thursday thanks to help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Screven County Sheriff’s Office and Sylvania Police Department.
He has been charged with aggravated assault and is awaiting extradition to Chatham County.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call detectives at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
