Chatham Apartment resident finds new home; moving deadline extended for remaining residents

Then she found The Woodlands at Montgomery, off West Montgomery Crossroads. It’s within walking distance of a Dollar General and the Food Lion about a mile away is where she buys fresh produce. She credits the Chatham Apartments manager Catherine with helping her transition. “Being here has really changed me. It’s made me more grateful, more at ease, more restful, more creative. I don’t know something about being out of that chaos, that constant chaos. While I did get to learn to live with it. It’s better to be without it.”