Jesup police chief terminated amid sexual harassment investigation

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department chief has been terminated, that’s according to a Facebook post made by the city.
Chief Mike Lane’s termination was effective as of Thursday, Feb. 11. According to the city, Lane will retain grievance rights under the Employee Handbook.
Lane was suspended after a lawsuit filed by three former female employees accused him of sexual harassment.
According to the civil complaint, three female employees accuse Lane of a pattern of preying on young female employees, including lewd, sexually suggestive comments and unwanted physical touching. The lawsuit also includes accusations that Lane tried to talk those employees into having sex with him.
Last week, the mayor and city council instructed the city manager to permanently remove Lane.
Until the city finds a new police chief, Captain Alex Reddish and Captain Perry Morgan will share the role of acting police chief.
The city asked the GBI to investigate the allegations. That investigation is ongoing.
