Statesboro residents and business owners could face a tax increase

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As mayor and council try to finalize what’s likely to be an $87 million budget, they caution that they’re facing some of the same financial challenges as families in the community.

At the same time, business owners who worry about a tax increase say they’re dealing with those challenges too.

City manager Charles Penny offered an overview of the budget at their meeting Tuesday morning.

It includes a four percent pay increase for city workers. It also adds two police officers and two dispatchers.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar says the city is challenged to keep expenses down, but also maintain services and pay employees at a competitive rate or risk losing them to other communities.

Penny said the budget would require the city to use about 20 percent of its $10 million savings.

He said the city could offset that by looking at a millage increase.

However, he also noted property evaluations in the city had gone up recently. Council must decide that issue later this summer.

“If we have to raise it, how much does it have to be? If we don’t, can we get by and work with what the current figures are,” Jonathan McCollar, Mayor said.

They also heard from three local business owners who said they’re facing challenges to make ends meet and a rise in taxes could hurt them just like homeowners.

They’re expected to approved the final version of the budget two weeks from now on June 21.

