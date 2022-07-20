Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder of wife & son; no bond set

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - No bond was set Wednesday for former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh during a hearing in Colleton County, S.C.

Murdaugh has pled not guilty to two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Murdaugh’s attorneys have filed a motion for a speedy trial. The state is pushing for January 2023. The judge did not make a decision on Wednesday on a trial date.

Murdaugh’s attorneys asked for a gag order on extrajudicial statements due to the amount of attention the case has received. The state also agreed to the gag order. This would protect evidence in the case so a future Colleton County jury would not be swayed before selection. The judge has not given a final decision on this.

You can watch the hearing below:

Maggie Murdaugh, 52; and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in Islandton, a rural part of Colleton County. Murdaugh told investigators he went to the property after visiting with his ailing father and discovered the two bodies.

The indictment says Murdaugh shot and killed his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, with a rifle and shot and killed his son, Paul Murdaugh, with a shotgun in June of last year on the family’s property.

Murdaugh was already being held in Columbia on a $7 million bond for other charges.

Murdaugh has gone before a judge for several bond hearings already. A state grand jury has handed down 16 other indictments against him, totaling 81 charges.

