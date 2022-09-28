Sky Cams
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian

City of Savannah drone view
City of Savannah drone view(WTOC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has issued an Emergency Order for the City ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The Emergency Order became effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Mayor Johnson says there are no orders for evacuations.

A state of local emergency provides the City Manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and receive necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.

The City urges residents and businesses to review emergency plans and kits ahead of the arrival of inclement weather. Information on preparedness can be found at ready.chathamcountyga.gov.

The City is also reminding sanitation customers to clear properties of debris and secure refuse and recycling carts, as these can become projectiles during high winds.

Hurricane Ian is not expected to still be a hurricane when it nears the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Continue to get update on the free WTOC First Alert Weather app on your mobile device or tablet, and the WTOC Hurricane Center.

