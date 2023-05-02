Richmond Hill Convention & Visitors Bureau unveils new kiosk at I-95 welcome center

Sky Cams
Richmond Hill Convention & Visitors Bureau unveils new kiosk
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Visitors now have a new way to explore the city of Richmond hill when they first enter Georgia.

The Richmond Hill Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiling a new kiosk at the state visitor information center off of I-95 south.

The interactive display will feature recommendations of where to eat, play, and stay in the city.

It will also highlight events like the Great Ogeechee seafood festival.

And places to visit like the Fort McAllister State Park.

The executive director of the group explains why the display is important to the community.

“To introducing Richmond hill to new people. there are people that travel up and down 95 all the time and don’t know about the hidden gems of the Georgia coast so I’m just really excited about educating people and showing them what we have to offer,” Christy Sherman said.

The Convention & Visitors Bureau is also handing out what they are calling the Richmond Hill Restaurant Passport guide.

They say everyone who who visits five restaurants and has their Passport stamped can return it to the Visitors Center for a giveaway.

