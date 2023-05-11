Sky Cams
SCCPSS staff member believes more programs are needed for non-English speaking families

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A staff member at Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools says improvements are needed for non-English speaking families.

This comes as parents have said communication barriers make it hard for them to be involved in their child’s schooling.

A report by Migrant Equity Southeast calls for more bilingual teachers and staff like counselors and bus drivers.

Director of Operation Christina Magana says families whose English isn’t their first language also need enrollment assistance all year around.

“It’s something that needs to be made priority, not something that occurs once or twice a year because we are having large amounts of immigrant communities moving to Chatham County and we need to prepare for that because the immigrant and Hispanic community is only growing here,” said Magana.

English Language Learners Specialist Michele Torres says the district will be getting an international welcome center for English language learning families in 2024.

But when asked by a school board member what she needs to close any barriers, she mentioned they still need a location for the welcome center.

Torres also says there are only 10 schools in the district with the English for Speakers of Other Languages or ESOL program. She believes all schools need the program and the district needs more bilingual tutors.

“Tutoring services for our students and for our parents to learn English. Some of our parents are not documented. Savannah Tech offers a program but you have to documented. So if we provided that to anyone that was interested, I think that would help our population as well,” said Torres.

Savannah-Chatham schools says they have been in discussion with Migrant Equity Southeast about their concerns and have asked for translator recommendations.

