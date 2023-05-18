Savannah hospital leader hopeful new Medical College of Georgia campus helps state’s physician shortage

FILE PHOTO - Medical College of Georgia
By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia will open a four-year campus at the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University.

The St. Joseph’s/Candler CEO is hoping the new campus will give better access to training for medical students and help with Georgia’s ongoing physician shortage.

The site is just down the street from St. Joseph’s Hospital, where CEO Paul Hinchey says third and fourth-year students will team up with nearly 80 physicians.

“Our job is to train them and prepare them to go into their residency after they finish their fourth year,” Hinchey said.

On Tuesday, the University System of Georgia approved $1.7 million for renovations at Georgia Southern - Armstrong for the new medical campus. That money coming from Georgia’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget that Governor Brian Kemp signed in Bryan County earlier this month.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> Medical College of Georgia could be expanding reach to Savannah

State House speaker Jon Burns says that Georgia ranks 40th in the country for the number of active physicians. In a statement, he said, “Increasing opportunities within the University System of Georgia allows Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia to educate and train more students and meets a clear need to make sure our communities receive better health care.”

University officials say the new four-year campus will provide the “full spectrum” of medical education and will allow the school to accept 40 more students a year.

Hinchey says that by studying in Savannah, he hopes prospective doctors will stay in the Hostess City when they’re job ready.

“The probability of them staying here when they graduate and finishing their residency is really high. That’s going to benefit everybody here and all boats are going to rise. We’re kind of molding the future of medical care in the state and that’s why we’re particularly excited,” Hinchey said.

Under this partnership, Georgia Southern will provide tens of thousands of square feet for student instructional spaces. University officials say the renovations needed at Armstrong include the creation of a new anatomy lab.

The new campus at Armstrong is expected to enroll its first students by Fall 2024.

