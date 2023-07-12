Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Alligator found walking around Savannah neighborhood

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah neighborhood got a surprise reptilian guest Wednesday afternoon... people stopping in their tracks to watch an alligator strut around yards and streets.

“I just saw this body moving little sexy like and all I could think was I don’t know any animal that walks like that other than an alligator.”

The maybe three-foot reptile that captivated and scared a Savannah neighborhood had one woman’s mother stuck in her doctors office.

“They wouldn’t let them stay outside because the alligator that was out.”

It roamed around the yard, even strutting it’s stuff for the camera. You’d think it owns the place but it doesn’t... this gentleman does.

“I don’t believe that, because I ain’t never seen nothing like it.”

While folks could see it, the gators presence was almost funny... so unusual nobody knew what to do. When it couldn’t be seen though, a concern hushed the curiosities.

The alligator found a field nearby playing calm right now thankfully and about to be safely relocated.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person identified after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine seeing more customers after feature on Guy Fieri’s show
Lawyer for former Effingham Co. baseball coach discusses lawsuit
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on St. Helena Island

Latest News

Rebuilding efforts continue in Hendrix Park over a year after tornado
Rebuilding efforts continue in Hendrix Park over a year after tornado
SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Denise Watts shares her first 100 days plan
SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Denise Watts shares her first 100 days plan
Tommy Ellis Brown
Suspect in custody after manhunt in Evans, Bulloch counties
Darien councilman featured in Gullah Geechee exhibit at International African American Museum in Charleston