Savannah Police responds to ShotSpotter call in the 600 block of Gwinnett

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday.

According to police, they responded to a ShotSpotter report in the 600 block of Gwinnett around 11:15 p.m.

A woman was injured by glass in her apartment.

Police say the ShotSpotter reports were for 18 and 22 rounds.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

