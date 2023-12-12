Savannah Police responds to ShotSpotter call in the 600 block of Gwinnett

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday.

According to police, they responded to a ShotSpotter report in the 600 block of Gwinnett around 11:15 p.m.

A woman was injured by glass in her apartment.

Police say the ShotSpotter reports were for 18 and 22 rounds.

