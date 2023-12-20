Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said its concerned about the spread of an invasive crab along the coast.

DNR says the Blue Land Crab is native from Brazil to South Florida, but they are starting to be spotted on the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. They say they somewhat resemble a large fiddler crab, with one claw larger than the other.

DNR says these crabs burrow deep into the ground and are most likely seen when heavy rain drives them to the surface.

While uncertainty exist about the potential ecological and economic impacts of the species, concerns do exist about damage caused by the crabs during burrowing activities.

You are asked to take photos and report any sightings to Georgia DNR.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.