GBI: Second person arrested in connection to 3 deaths in South Georgia

The GBI, with the assistance of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, have since located the remains of three individuals whose identities have not yet been confirmed. Two bodies were found in Atkinson County on Wednesday, and a third was found off Highway 135 late Thursday afternoon in Berrien County, not far from where the other two bodies were found, according to the Berrien County Sheriff.