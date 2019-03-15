GBI: Second person arrested in connection to 3 deaths in South Georgia

NASHVILLE, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a second person has been arrested in connection to the deaths of three people in South Georgia.
The GBI says 25-year-old Kenyata Green was arrested for charges related to the death of the three individuals. However, efforts are still being made to positively identify the remains.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with a missing persons investigation following the discovery of a vehicle on fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area off Highway 135 at the Alapaha River near the Atkinson County line in Berrien County.
As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the car was being used by Bobbie Lynn Moore, 22.
Further investigation determined that Moore, Ronnie Wayne Hackle, Jr., 27, and Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, 17, were not responding to attempts to make contact.
The GBI, with the assistance of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, have since located the remains of three individuals whose identities have not yet been confirmed. Two bodies were found in Atkinson County on Wednesday, and a third was found off Highway 135 late Thursday afternoon in Berrien County, not far from where the other two bodies were found, according to the Berrien County Sheriff.
Jonathan Douglas Vann, 20, of Nashville, GA, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the disappearance of the three people who went missing Tuesday and the deaths of the two found on Wednesday, according to the GBI. He was booked into the Berrien County Jail.
The remains have been sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for autopsy and identification.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.
