COVID-19 delays court appearance for suspect in death of Statesboro teen

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A strange twist Tuesday in the court appearance for a young man accused in a deadly shooting in Statesboro.
William “Marc” Wilson is facing murder charges related to a deadly shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl.
Both sides brought witnesses to testify why Marc Wilson should or should not be granted bond. In the end, none of them made it to the stand.
Bailiffs led Wilson in and out of court before the hearing as attorneys conferred with Judge Michael Muldrew about how to proceed.
The court allowed only a number of people into the gallery due to social distancing.
Others watched closed circuit in the next room. Wilson's parents sat behind him as they waited for attorneys to request he be released on bond.
He faces felony murder and assault charges in the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson. Police say Wilson shot at a truck traveling beside him on Veterans Parkway.
His attorneys say the people in the truck were chasing him, yelling racial slurs and trying to run him off the road. They say he fired a warning shot in self defense that struck Hutcheson.
After an hour, the hearing was continued before it could begin.
“Two witnesses called by the defense, one has announced they have been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19. The other has presented themself here today with a fever,” said Judge Michael Muldrew, Ogeechee Judicial Circuit.
Wilson remains in jail until they can hold a new hearing. Meanwhile, Bulloch County's judicial annex will be closed while crews sanitize the building to eliminate any risk of exposure.
The judge also signed a gag order that bars any attorneys, investigators or anyone connected to the case from speaking to the media.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.