Bryan Co. community honors first responders

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Those who put their lives on the line everyday are being honored in Richmond Hill.
Many first responders nationwide and right here in Bryan County never think twice about serving and protecting their community.
The Richmond Hill Downtown Development Authority wanted to show how important their role is in the local community and it’s an honor many of them say they don’t take lightly.
“It feels good, it feels good that people recognize you for what you do, it’s not something we see all the time," said Det. Jeff Davis with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.
“The relationship that we have here, the support we have here, it’s very unique and we don’t take it for granted. It’s a blessing," said Chief Mitch Shores with the Richmond Hill Police Department.
For many Bryan County first responders, whether it be the Richmond Hill Fire Department, Police Department, Bryan County Emergency Services or even the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, their job is never easy.
The Richmond Hill Downtown Development Authority recognized them.
“I think it’s important for people, if I could use the term to digest, the largeness of their jobs and the importance for the things that they perform for us, many times we don’t think about it," said Richmond Hill Downtown Development Authority Chairman Georgene Brazer.
Brazer says the gift certificates they gave to first responders and each of their staff members was made possible from the food fundraiser they held a few months ago.
For the heroes themselves, they say they appreciate the community showing them how much they value them, even when times get tough.
“Man it feels great and let me just tell you, with the downtown development authority, with this town, with this community in Bryan County in general, it’s never received as a small token," said Chief Shores.
It’s an appreciation that Brazer says he hopes goes way beyond just a national holiday.
“I would ask people who are listening to this to remember that we’re all heroes if we just stand up and try and the real ones, the ones we see, say thank you when you see them.”
