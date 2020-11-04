Everyday Heroes: Georgia voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we still wait for votes to be counted and finalized, one thing is for sure, the American people showed up this election.
And that’s why, you the voter, are this week’s Everyday Hero.
Georgia voters turned out in record numbers to take advantage of early in-person voting. Smashing previous early voting and absentee voting state records.
Chatham County election officials say for the most part, it was peaceful for both voters and those working the polls.
“I’m just thrilled. I voted early with the board of Registrars right here. and the line moved along, and everybody was nice everybody was kind. I didn’t see anybody who was angry I’m sure there were people who were upset but I didn’t see anybody. And yesterday, everything that I was hearing from our poll workers and poll managers is that the voters were all in good spirits and I think that’s a tribute to us here in Chatham County that everybody came together and exercised our right to vote,” Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney said.
