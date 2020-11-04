Everyday Heroes: Georgia voters

“I’m just thrilled. I voted early with the board of Registrars right here. and the line moved along, and everybody was nice everybody was kind. I didn’t see anybody who was angry I’m sure there were people who were upset but I didn’t see anybody. And yesterday, everything that I was hearing from our poll workers and poll managers is that the voters were all in good spirits and I think that’s a tribute to us here in Chatham County that everybody came together and exercised our right to vote,” Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney said.