Everyday Heroes: Compassion Christian Church offering resources for students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As people continue to adjust to the new normal, many organizations in our community are doing what they can to make it easier for everyone.
Compassion Christian Church is providing a space for kids to learn virtually.
Compassion Christian is providing free Wi-Fi to students at its East Campus building. Students are also able to check out computers for schoolwork. They’re also offering bag meals.
That’s why the volunteers at Compassion Christian church is this week’s WTOC Everyday Heroes.
“We felt like this community, we wanted to make sure we’re reaching our community right here. We have volunteers who stepped up to the plate, packing bags over there, bringing them over here ready to give out as soon as we’re ready to go,” Pastor Drew Humphreys said.
Pastor Humphreys says Wi-Fi is also available from the parking lot after hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
