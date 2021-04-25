Queen Mother of Gullah Geechee Nation visits Savannah, speaks at Weeping Time memorial about use of sacred lands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Gullah Geechee Queen Mother was in Savannah on Sunday for her first stop along the coast to talk about the state of the Gullah Geechee Nation. Queen Quet spoke at The Weeping Time memorial to spread awareness of their fight against those she says are building on sacred ground.
The Queen Mother says people on St. Helena Island are desecrating cemeteries where Gullah Geechee people are buried. She’s traveling along the coast to bring attention to the issue with the Save Gullah Geechee Land Caravan.
“You do not have to be a Gullah Geechee. You just need to be somebody who is tired of these crimes against humanity. That’s all. We don’t care where you live in the world, you can help,” said Queen Quet.
The Queen Mother also expressed her support for protests against building a shelter off of Augusta Avenue. She says she would like to see a memorial with an interpretive center built instead.
The Savannah City Council approved the plan to build a homeless shelter on the property off of Augusta Avenue earlier this month. But an archaeological study will be completed to determine whether the property is connected to The Weeping Time. City leaders expressed how important it is that the archaeological study is done in the right way.
“We do not need to, at this time, allow anyone to make any egregious mistakes and defile the sacred ground. Once we are done with this work, we’re going to bring the people together, the residents, the citizens of Savannah, to sit and discuss what is the best and the highest use to be developed on that property,” said Savannah Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, who represents District 1.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.