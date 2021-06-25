Sky Cams
Savannah Police looking for missing mother, 1-year-old son

Brittany Davis and her son, Javon.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing mother and her son.

According to police, 27-year-old Brittany Davis and her 1-year-old son, Javon, were last seen at 9:45 a.m. Friday, June 25, in the 4700 block of Waters Avenue.

Police say Davis frequents downtown, West Savannah and the party at 37th and MLK.

If you see or know any information about Davis and her son’s whereabouts, please call 911.

