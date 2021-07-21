Sky Cams
GBI releases more details of bodycam video in deadly officer-involved shooting

Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton...
Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street.(WTOC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) gave an update on Wednesday on the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street.

The GBI reports after further investigation, the officer’s body camera shows that Maurice Mincey removed a gun from his waistband and placed it between his legs while seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle that was pulled over.

They say Savannah Police Officer Thomas Love, who was standing at the driver’s door, commanded Mincey to put his hands in the air. Mincey disregarded Officer Love’s commands and opened the passenger door while grabbing the gun. The GBI says Mincey then abruptly began to exit the vehicle in the direction of another officer positioned on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The GBI says when Mincey was exiting the vehicle, Office Love shot Mincey.

The GBI performed an autopsy on Mincey at their crime lab. The autopsy confirms Mincey died from gunshot wounds.

According to the State of Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council, Officer Love has been employed by the Savannah Police Department for just over a year. The agency, known as POST, trains and certifies law enforcement in the state. POST certification is required for someone to work as a police officer in Georgia.

The profile shows he’s been through 62 hours of training so far this year. In June of 2020, Love had more than 10 weeks hours of training in a Basic Law Enforcement Training Course.

Officer Love has no prior investigations or sanctions on his record.

Previous stories:

