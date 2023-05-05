Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp to sign district attorney oversight bill in Chatham Co.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023.
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will sign a bill that creates an oversight commission for district attorneys.

Gov. Kemp will be joined by other state leaders at a signing ceremony for SB 92 at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOC for coverage.

