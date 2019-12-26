Foster parent’s fiancé charged with murder after death of twins in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Another arrest has been made in the deaths of twin girls who were found dead in a car in Hinesville in Sept.
Capt. Tracey Howard with the Hinesville Police Department says they arrested Sam Edwards on Dec. 19. He is the fiancé of Claudette Foster, the twin’s foster mother.
Edwards has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.
Edwards was living at the the home where Raelynn and Payton Keyes were found dead.
Foster was arrested in Oct. She was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children. Foster Claudette Foster was granted bond earlier in Dec.
