SCAD donates over 100 computers to help Savannah-Chatham students with virtual learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD is partnering with the City of Savannah’s Religious Institutions in Support of Education to get technology in the hands of Savannah-Chatham students.
The school donated 160 computers Wednesday morning. They’ll be located in churches and community centers around the city to form “learning pods.”
Those pods will provide better access for distance learning across the Hostess City.
“These days, technology really relates to equity in learning and we really want the school children in our city to have access to finest technology so that they can improve their learning to the highest level,” SCAD President Paula Wallace said.
“This gracious gift from SCAD allows us to get technology - state of the art technology - into neighborhoods, into communities, into churches, into mosques, synagogues, houses of faith where young people can access them and use them,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
The mayor says SCAD truly gave the very best. Students will get to use the same technology students at the college learn with every single day.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.