Taking Care of Business: Tatiana Cabral Smith handmade Jewelry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite her success, Tatiana Cabral Smith remains humble.

“It just feels like a nice surprise,” says Tatiana.

In fact, five years ago, when it came to designing jewelry, she felt she couldn’t quite cut it.

“Because I didn’t think I was an artist. I knew I liked art and aesthetics and I like to make things look better than they did before, but I didn’t know I could make things.”

But turns out she could, and she has been ever since. Even through the pandemic.

“So, definitely thankful I have an online shop because it’s already set up so people could shop and support me.” Tatiana says.

Support she not only felt from customers, but also from fellow artists.

“Them buying my things and me buying their things and then promoting each other’s things and doing cross promotional things on Facebook and Instagram has been super helpful.”

A feeling of support which was all too familiar to Tatiana.

“My family is from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.”

A heritage has motivated her, “it does give you a little bit of like immigrant pressure. Like, they did all this, sacrificed all this so I better be really great,” laughs Tatiana.

But it also comes through in her designs.

“I have a whole collection called Linaje, which is really based on the women in my family on my mom’s side. So, it’s my mom and all her sisters and her mother and each design is something that inspires me about them,” Tatiana says.

Making art that inspires her and she hopes in turn will inspire and remind you, things don’t have to go perfectly to turn out perfectly fine.

“It taught me like, you’re going to mess up, and that’s okay, and it can actually turn out cooler because of the mess up,” says Tatiana.

If you’d like to see more of Tatiana’s jewelry, click here or check her out on Instagram @TatianaCabralSmithJewelry

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.