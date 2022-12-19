DIGITAL EXTRA: Court transcripts of negotiated deals

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County District Attorney’s office has negotiated more plea deals in murder cases in 2022 than the last five years combined.

Most of the offenders who took one of those plea deals agreed to a reduced felony charge and in several cases a drastically reduced sentence, including those who received a sentence of time served and went home on probation.

In exchange, the murder charges were dropped.

Below, you can read the court transcripts of the probation deals:

Derek Gallop Jr - (05/02/2022) – Gallop Jr. pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and receives 20 years, which includes three years credit for time served in county jail and released on 17 years on probation.

Anthony Green - (03/16/2022) – Green pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and received a sentence of 10 years, including a one-year credit time served in county jail. He was released on probation to serve the remaining nine years.

Charles Doles - (03/11/2022) - pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and received a sentence of 15 years, including credit for time served in county jail. He’s currently serving the remaining 12 years on probation. (03/11/2022) - pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and received a sentence of 15 years, including credit for time served in county jail. He’s currently serving the remaining 12 years on probation.

Cierra Denise Mims - (02/04/2022) - pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and received a sentence of 10 years with credit for three years in jail. She’s released on probation to serve the remaining seven years. - (02/04/2022) - pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and received a sentence of 10 years with credit for three years in jail. She’s released on probation to serve the remaining seven years.

Justin Devon Stephen - (10/11/2021) - pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and received a sentence of 20 years including three years credit for time served in county jail. He’s released to serve the remaining 17 years on probation.

Archie Marion Bryant, Jr. - (07/02/2021) - pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and received a 20-year sentence with credit for three years in county jail. He was released to finish the remaining 17 years on probation. (07/02/2021) - pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and received a 20-year sentence with credit for three years in county jail. He was released to finish the remaining 17 years on probation.

Brenton Harry - (11/07/2019) - pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter with mental illness. His 10-year sentenced was suspended to serve on probation.

Cierra Denise Mims and Anthony Greene were granted first-time offender status, which means if the defendant completes probation without a violation the conviction is wiped from their record.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.