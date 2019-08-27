State’s case dismissed against man accused of placing explosive device in ex-wife’s car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state’s case has been dismissed against a man accused of placing an explosive device in his ex-wife’s car that left her severely injured.
A judge dismissed the case Monday at the request of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. The request was for an “administrative dismissal” against Barry Wright who has been in jail without bond since his arrest July 10 on a felony charge of aggravated battery, according to court records. No reason was given beyond that, and a spokeswoman for the DA’s office referred all questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office says the office is unable to comment at this time.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Wright was still in jail on a hold from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Wright’s attorney Alex Zipperer was not available Tuesday to comment on the case.
The Savannah Police Department arrested Wright after obtaining a warrant involving the July 2 explosion that injured his ex-wife. The SUV fire started at the intersection of Reynolds Street and Columbus Drive. Witnesses said the driver stopped at a red light, then the SUV burst into flames.
