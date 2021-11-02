Taking Care of Business: SERG Restaurant Group

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The pandemic forced restaurants to get creative and that can get tricky when you own 15 different locations.

One restaurant group in Beaufort County worked to take care of their businesses, employees, and community.

Alan Wolf runs the SERG group of restaurants, which includes Guiseppis Pizza and Pasta, along with over a dozen other places to eat. Across all of them, an idea was hatched within the week of a forced shutdown, back in March of 2020.

“For $250 we sold a package that includes a $100 gift card and a 25 percent off discount an entire year for up to four guests,” said Alan Wolf, President of SERG Restaurant Group.

A pretty sweet deal for customers, but it ended up working out for the employees, who couldn’t work at the time, too.

“We sold so many that we were able to cut a check all of our employees for a whole week of work, 40 hours, whatever they have been working. It was about $250,000 that went out to all of our 1200 employees.”

The community got something out of this too, with $75,000 being donated to charity. The whole program went so well, he had to do it again.

“It was such a big hit that we did it again this year in April 2021 and we sold it for 300, equal parts to everybody, so that turned into over $140,000 for charity this year and $140,000 for our employees benefits.”

He hopes to be able to continue the program every year moving forward, taking care of business and the community.

